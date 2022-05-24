UPDATE: Charges against James R. Bennett, former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Memorial Hospital, are being dismissed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court upon motion by the State.
“My client, Bob Bennett, lost his job, his license and had to face everything that comes with criminal charges,” Bennett’s attorney McCracken Poston said today, “but we are thankful for a prosecutor who will take new information into consideration.”
Poston said that he revealed his sole defense the prosecutor, and that a fresh look was taken at the case, resulting in the motion to dismiss the case. Bennett, who was working as an EMT on June 13, 2020, answered a call to an East Ridge residence on an illegal substance overdose case - the second such call regarding the same patient in a matter of a few weeks.
“The patient was non-responsive,” Poston said, “and Bob needed to act quickly.” Poston told the video offered by the East Ridge Police to prosecute his client would have been “Exhibit A for the Defense.”
Poston said that laypersons do not know about EMT training, particularly regarding “painful stimuli” that EMT’s need to apply to assess the depths of unconsciousness of an overdose patient.
These can involve quite painful measures such as a clavicle pinch or a sternal rub. “As we were in the middle of a pandemic,” Poston explained, “getting down next to the face of an unconscious drug abuser was not wise.”
Poston said “The video did not reveal anything other than a modified application of the initial assessment painful stimuli of short swift kicks to the man’s leg,” pointing out that this was a method much safer for the emergency responder. Poston blamed petty professional jealousies for the charges being brought in the first place. “When an EMT enters the room, they should be in charge, and I think some feelings got hurt when he ordered all of the police officers out of the small bedroom.”
PREVIOUS STORY:
A paramedic responding to an unresponsive patient has been charged with assault on Saturday, June 13.
Investigators say they responded to a man who unresponsive and CPR that was already in progress. The officers came to the aid of resident Samuel McCallister who was discovered in a supine position on his back.
Officers noticed empty Narcan packaging on his bed as well as a used syringe. Police say his wife administered two doses of Narcan to her husband. When the paramedics arrived Bob Bennett of Memorial asked the officers to leave the room so that he can treat the patient.
Investigators say the East Ridge Police Officers witnessed Bennett striking McCallister's back with his right foot and then he knelt next to him and struck him with a closed fist in his chest.
The alleged assault was also partially captured on police body cameras. Bennett stopped hitting McCalister and started treating him before officers were able to stop him.
Investigators say the officers overheard Bennett saying "I was nice the first time, I’m not doing this anymore, and I'm about to shove a tube down his throat" while treating McCalister. Investigators say they believe Bennett was previously called to the location for the same reasons.
When McCallister responded to the treatment he insisted on riding in the ambulance with Bennett to go to the hospital but East Ridge Police told him that it was not necessary to ride with Bennett.
Instead, officers placed McCallister under arrest and charge him with possession of drug paraphernalia, and transported to Parkridge East for medical treatment.
Bob Bennett attorney McCracken Poston says Bennett has since been fired from his job at Memorial.