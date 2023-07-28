UPDATE: Charges against the Baylor Headmaster were dismissed Friday.
Last month, TWRA agents say Christopher Angel was boating under the influence.
An agent stopped the boat and Amgel admitted to drinking three beers. The agent asked Angel to do a series of sobriety tests and then he took him into custody.
Angel refused to take a breathalyzer test and was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The president and head of Chattanooga's Baylor School was arrested and charged Friday with boating under the influence, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Local 3.
Christopher Angel, 52, was seen in the Nickajack Reservoir on the Tennessee River north of Chattanooga by officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency who were on marina patrol.
Angel was also charged with the reckless operation of a vessel or boat.
TWRA officers stopped the pontoon boat Angel was piloting because he wasn't at the helm of the vessel, but controlling it standing alongside the wheel. The TWRA called that "negligent operation" since Angel could not easily control the boat's throttle if required to do so for safety.
Angel was asked to show proof of proper safety equipment, such as a fire extinguisher and a personal floatation device for each person aboard the boat.
That's when officers noticed three empty beer cans at the vessel's helm, and Angel's slow and slurred speech.
A series of standard field sobriety tests were done and TWRA officers determined Angel was too impaired to safely operate the boat, according to the affidavit.
Once back on shore, TWRA officers read the implied consent law to Angel, who refused to take the breath test.
He was later taken to the Hamilton County Jail.
Barbara Kennedy, the school's spokesperson said in a written statement "The school was immediately advised by Mr. Angel of this incident. The school stands behind Mr. Angel and is confident that this matter will be favorably resolved. Since this is a legal matter that will be handled by the court, the school will not be issuing any further statements or comments."