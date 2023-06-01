UPDATE: Charges have been dropped against the two Boneyard security guards accused of assaulting a customer earlier this year.
The charges were dismissed per Judge Ables for Judge Starnes.
PREVIOUS STORY: The two security guards for the Boneyard who were accused of assaulting a customer are now facing charges.
Security camera video recorded by a neighboring bar shows a fight outside the Boneyard between security guards and a customer identified as Caleb Young.
A security guard hits the customer, appearing to knock him unconscious.
He lies there for nearly two minutes before a group of people appear to check on him.
Chattanooga police say the two security guards have been arrested.
Chattanooga Assistant Chief of Police Glenn Scruggs said in the weekly news conference "The two security guards had warrants out for their arrests for Simple Assault and Reckless Endangerment so those two parties have been picked up."
The arrests were made two months after the fight happened on Station Street. Clarence Wiley and Mitchell Norman were arrested on December 2, 2022 and December 5, 2022, respectively.
Norman is accused of knocking Young unconscious after Young initially tried to hit the guards. They both are accused of leaving Young in the street while he bled from his mouth and head for up to six minutes before police arrived, according to their arrest warrants.
Shortly after video of the incident was released online, a Chattanooga Police spokesperson called Young the primary aggressor in the case in response to Local 3 News' questions about the incident. They also said the security guards involved did not want to press charges and closed the case.
But days later, without publicly explaining why, police re-opened the investigation, saying "it appears we were not aware of the incident in its entirety."
Young's attorney, Robin Flores, told Local 3 News it was because Young had filed a criminal complaint against the security guards, adding that police had never asked for his side of the story.
"It surprised me, initially, that Chattanooga Police would make these very bold comments that Mr. Young was the initial aggressor," Flores told Local 3 News. "That Mr. Young was the one that had been kicked out at some earlier point, and then was aggressively trying to go back in when the video evidence is overwhelmingly in the polar opposite."
Local 3 News found no public documents in this case that suggested officers had ever tried to contact Young outside of when he filed his criminal complaint.
Flores said he found out about the arrests Wednesday, a month after they were made.
"We're glad law enforcement bringing charges that should have been brought early on," he said.
In the bar owners' legal response, they deny the security guards acted negligently and accuse Young of "attacking" security guards when they wouldn't let him into the bar.
"If by chance any fact finder finds that the security guards were negligent, these Defendants would aver that fault would solely rest with J. Hall Security," an attorney for the bar owners wrote of their contracted security company in the response to Young's complaint.
The attorney declined our request for an interview.
Multiple attempts to contact representatives for J. Hall Security were unsuccessful.
Wiley is due in court on February 1. Norman is due in court on February 7.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are taking a closer look at a fight that broke out at a bar called The Boneyard on Station Street earlier this month, after a department spokesperson called the customer involved the 'primary aggressor.'
In the video, a security guard and a customer, identified as Caleb Young, can be seen getting into a fight outside the bar. The security guard can be seen punching Young, appearing to knock him unconscious.
A second security guard can later be seen pulling him to the side of the street, away from moving traffic, which is where he lies for almost two minutes before people on the street appear to check on him.
In a police report, officers said they found Young still in the street "bleeding from the head and mouth." Officers said he "made slurred statements" unrelated to officers' questions.
There was no reference in the report related to following up with Young to attempt to get his side of the story.
Last week, a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson spoke definitively about the incident.
"The incident report lines up with the video showing the patron as the primary aggressor," the spokesperson told Local 3 News via email on Thursday, a week after the incident took place. "The two bouncers declined prosecution of the incident and the call was closed."
But just a few days later, the city denied Local 3 News' multiple public records requests for body camera video, security camera video, and 911 calls of the incident, citing an open investigation.
Three unanswered emails later, a different department spokesperson again told Local 3 News the investigation was open, adding they could not answer many questions about the incident because of it.
"After speaking with a few people, it appears we were not aware of the incident in its entirety," the spokesperson said in an email. "So the case was re-opened to look at more thoroughly."
Local 3 News asked Police Chief Celeste Murphy about the investigation during a press conference Wednesday.
"We can never say that a case can never be re-opened," Murphy said in response to a question asking what new information the department learned to re-open the case. "That's any case. We're going to be transparent and take another look at it based off of new information."
Murphy would not answer any specific questions about the case, citing the open investigation.
"I want to honor the work that's being done there," she said. "As soon as we can elaborate on that, we will."
Young's attorney said he is considering a civil lawsuit against the bar, and has filed a criminal complaint. The department would not confirm if a complaint has been filed or if that was the reason the investigation was re-opened.
The incident is just the latest in at least three dozen calls from Station Street in the last year.
Earlier this year, a Local 3 News investigation found officers had warned the owner of The Blue Light about gang activity in the area after a large fight on Halloween of last year.
In February, Westbound Bar was issued a warning by the city's beer board for a fight that broke out in the street.
And in June, security camera video showed customers fled the street after two people were shot.
"I can only operate off of where we started at the beginning of the summer," Murphy said. "I don't want to see that happen again, and it hadn't through the summer. So, I view that as a success. So, does it keep me awake at night? IT has not since that weekend since we've had such a successful summer."
Immediately after that shooting in June, the department announced the city would be increasing patrols on the street over the weekends, but Murphy said they have been scaled back based on what they perceive as a decreasing need.