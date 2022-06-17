UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department investigators have determined the Highland Park Baptist Church fire was arson.

They are looking for the suspect caught on surveillance footage ride a bike near the scene.

The Chattanooga Fire Department asks that you call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire that broke out overnight and left Highland Park Baptist Church severely damaged is believed to be fully extinguished by Saturday evening.

Teams from the Chattanooga Fire Department, ATF and TBI are all part of the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Roads immediately surrounding the church will remain closed for the time being.

Crews worked for more than 12 hours to contain and secure the flames. 

CFD plans to remain on the scene working with contractors to ensure that impacted areas and remaining walls are secure and stable to protect the public’s safety.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire crews are still on the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged the Highland Park Baptist Church.

Crews have been on the scene for more than 12 hours later.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga fire officials are asking people to stay indoors as crews work a three-alarm fire at a church in the Highland Park area on Friday evening.

The fire at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue was reported to 911 around 7:15pm.

Fire officials say the church and an adjacent auditorium, which are part of the Redemption to the Nations campus, are vacant and without power.

Due to fears of the burning building collapsing, firefighters were pulled out of the church and began attacking the fire from the outside.

Fire officials say an excavator has been brought in to tear down part of the building because it's unstable and the fire is burning through multiple floors.

Fire officials are asking residents in the following areas to stay indoors to avoid inhaling smoke:

Residents living within these blocks: 3rd Street to Highland Park Avenue, 3rd Street in between Glenwood Parkway and Highland Park Ave, extending South to East Main Street at Highland Park Ave and up to Dodds Avenue are asked to shelter in place due to the smoke hazard caused by a major structure fire in the area. Please stay inside and close all of your windows and doors at this time. 

The streets surrounding the scene are closed to traffic at this time. CFD officials say crews will be at the scene working throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation.

