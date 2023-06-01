UPDATE: Family and friends of Marshall Martin have announced plans for the lifelong athlete's Celebration of Life, two days after they confirmed he died following last week's Ironman race.
Martin died on Monday, one week after he collapsed on Highway 341 near the Highway 136 intersection in Walker County during the cycling portion of the Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon.
A report from the Walker County fire officials who responded to the incident said Martin possibly had a head injury that was unrelated to the fall and said an ischemic stroke is suspected.
Loved ones shared that Martin's service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee on Monday, June 5.
Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the ceremony will immediately follow.
"To celebrate in true Marshall fashion, the family kindly requests that everyone opt to wear their brightest colors in lieu of wearing black. To further fit the 'Marshall uniform', please join in by wearing your nicest baseball caps," the announcement made on CaringBridge read.
You can find more information about Martin's Celebration of Life, and ways to help the family, by clicking here.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS STORY: Family, friends, colleagues, and athletes are mourning the loss of Ironman participant Marshall Martin.
According to CaringBridge, an online tool for sharing health updates, Martin died on Monday from injuries he received while racing in the Chattanooga Half Ironman last Sunday. His page said Martin had been an avid tri-athlete for over 30 years.
He was a husband, father, brother, and friend.
"Marshall has crossed his last race and received his final finisher medal with his entrance into heaven," a post on CaringBridge said.
Martin's family writes that they plan to release arrangements soon.
We've reached out for details on the incident that injured Martin.
An official statement from Ironman says, "We are incredibly saddened to learn that a race participant from this year's IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon on Sunday, May 21, passed away yesterday. During the bike portion of the event in Walker County, the athlete required and was provided immediate medical care from local authorities and emergency services working the event before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."
Stay with Local 3 News for updates on this developing story.