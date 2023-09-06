UPDATE: The man accused of shooting and killing another man outside of Amazon in August appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
Police say 20-year-old D'ante Jones is accused of shooting 19-year-old Javontae Moon on August 9, outside the entrance to Amazon's fulfillment center on Discovery Drive.
Moon later died at a hospital.
Jones is charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.
During a court appearance on Wednesday, the case against Jones was sent to a grand jury.
Jones remains at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $1-million bond, according the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office website.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have announced that the August 9th Discovery Drive shooting victim at Amazon Fulfillment Center, 19-year-old Javontae Moon, has passed away from the wound he received.
Charges have been upgraded to First Degree Murder, and 20-year-old D’ante Jones remains in custody.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police have made an arrest for the early morning shooting at the Amazon fulfillment center that left a teen in critical condition.
Police say 20-year-old D'ante Jones has been taken into custody and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm during a Felony.
D'ante was taken into custody this afternoon and has been charged with the shooting of a 19-year-old man on the Amazon property, approaching the victim and shooting him at close range.
According to the affidavit, D'ante Jones was an employee at Amazon.
Jones told police he and the victim got in an argument this morning in the parking lot. He said after his shift that he got a rideshare home, got his gun, and came back to shoot the 19-year-old.
First responders say they found the 19-year-old victim with severe injuries after being shot in the head when they arrived around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening wounds.
The Amazon site is temporarily closed.
When operations resume, the company will provide grief counseling on site to support employees as they return to work.
Previous Story: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Amazon's fulfillment center on Wednesday morning.
It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 7200 Discovery Drive, just outside Amazon's entrance.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the face at close range by an unidentified man in the parking lot.
Police say the shooter ran from the scene and has not been found at this time.
Police say they believe the victim was targeted and that there is no threat to the public. Police also say they do not believe the incident was gang-related.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This marks the 65th shooting incident in Chattanooga this year. CPD data from the last three years shows this is the first shooting incident reported at the Discovery Drive address.
PREVIOUS STORY: Police are currently responding to a shooting outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center near Volkswagen Drive.
Reports of the shooting came in at approximately 4:33am Wednesday morning when Chattanooga police responded to a person shot call on Discovery Drive.
At this time, authorities have yet to release any details on the number or condition of any victims.
