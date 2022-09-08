UPDATE: The search for Monday's carjacking suspect ended in SWAT negotiations Thursday afternoon.
Gregory Lamar Gillespie Jr., 28, was arrested after a search warrant revealed he had stolen two cars, including the 2016 Nissan Altima stolen in the carjacking on East 21st Street.
Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said Gillespie was seen entering a Fort Oglethorpe apartment, where a woman and three children were inside, and refused to leave.
The woman and children were able to exit the apartment as negotiations went on.
The suspect eventually exited and was arrested without further incident.
Gillespie is facing a charge of Carjacking, as well as federal charges, and had 25 additional outstanding warrants at the time of arrest.
CPD Fugitive, U.S. Marshals, FBI, and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office worked to bring Gillespie into custody.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday morning in the 2700 block of East 21st Street.
Chattanooga police say the man told them he was was held at gunpoint, removed from his vehicle, and robbed of his cellphone.
The suspect then drove off with the victim's vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.