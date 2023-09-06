UPDATE: On Wednesday on of the headliners for the weekend's Moon River Music Festival canceled for health reasons.
In a Facebook post, the folk trio announced that the band was cancelling the rest of their tour dates for 2023, which includes the popular Moon River Music Festival and nine other scheduled performances.
You can find a complete guide for this year's show at Moon River's official website.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Moon River Music Festival lineup for 2023 has been revealed.
Some of the artists in the line-up include, CAAMP, Hozier, Noah Cyrus, and Judah & the Lion.
The festival will be held September 9-10.
The pre-sale for tickets begins Thursday, March 2.
