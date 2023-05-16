UPDATE: First Student participated in contract negotiations beginning at 5:00 p.m. Monday.
First Student's release says parties finalized agreements on 22 contract provisions, including three paid holidays, company-paid life and AD&D insurance, and premium pay for trainers after a five-hour bargaining session.
First Student says they also proposed seven percent wage increases. The parties agreed to meet again Tuesday evening to continue bargaining.
"Based on the progress made during last night's bargaining session, it is extremely unfortunate that this morning the union continues to strike, and harassed, and attempted to intimidate their fellow employees who were attempting to transport Dalton school children to school," says First Union.
"We are thankful for the Dalton Police Department's quick response to protect these employees. We remain committed to bargaining with the union and reaching a contract that will fairly compensate our employees for the service they provide to the Dalton community."
PREVIOUS STORY: Due to the ongoing transportation issues caused by the bus strike, Dalton Public Schools will temporarily accept students into the buildings earlier than usual.
The following graphic includes the temporary drop-off times.
More updates about Tuesday's procedures have been published on Dalton Public Schools' website here.
PREVIOUS STORY: A bus driver strike caused Dalton Public Schools to be virtual today as unionized bus drivers of First Student are asking for fair labor practices.
First Student is the largest provider of school bus services in North America.
The bus drivers are part of an amalgamated transit union - a labor organization and recently filed an unfair labor practice against First Student.
Amalgamated transit union's Chattanooga and Dalton chapter President Lakecha Strickland says Dalton Public School bus drivers are standing up for what they believe in.
"They love their kids; they love their jobs; they just want to be treated fair and equally out here. That is why we are out here for an unfair labor practice strike, which regards retaliation," says Strickland.
Strickland says there are some demands First Student will have to meet before the strike ends.
"Our demands were to bargain until we get a contract settled, to reinstate some workers to positions that were promised in Buffalo, New York. We were negotiating April the 25th, 26th, and 27th, and on the 28th, management brought these drivers that they promised jobs to go to New York, and then they brought them in and told them they could not go," continued Strickland.
The local ATU chapter will meet with First Student on Monday night for negotiations to begin at five virtually and will continue their conversation tomorrow in person.
Strickland said the strike escalated the timeline of negotiations that was originally scheduled for September.
We contacted First Student regarding the strike and received the statement that reads in part:
"Our goal remains to avoid any disruptions in service. We know how difficult even one day without yellow bus service would be for families. We do expect to operate some bus routes tomorrow. We have 20 drivers who have committed to reporting to work. The district will let families know which routes will be running."
PREVIOUS STORY: Monday, Dalton Public Schools (DPS) students are learning virtually because of a bus drivers' strike.
The drivers' union alleges First Student, the company that employs the bus drivers for the school system, engages in unfair labor practices and retaliation.
A DPS spokesperson said the school system is not involved in negotiations and has no control over the situation.
Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1212 began picketing at First Student's location in Dalton on Monday morning.
Local 3 News spoke with ATU 1212 President Lakecha Strickland, who says drivers value their jobs and students but want to be treated fairly.
Strickland also shared some of the demands of First Student, the bus drivers are making.
"Our demands were to bargain until we get a contract settled, to reinstate some workers to positions that were promised in Buffalo, New York," Strickland said. "And for First [Student] to come to the table and stop playing games."
ATU Local 1212 will meet with First Student on Monday night for negotiations.
Strickland said that the drivers were originally told they could not get dates for negotiations until September but now that their demands are known things are changing.
PREVIOUS STORY: First Student and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1212 have released statements regarding the upcoming bus strike in Dalton.
A spokesperson with First Student Communications stated,
"First Student has been working to reach a contract agreement with our drivers who serve Dalton Public Schools. Unfortunately, the leadership of ATU 1212 have said they plan to strike on Monday, May 15. We understand that any disruption to student transportation would be a hardship for families and the district, especially with state testing next week.
At First Student, we value our drivers and recognize the critical nature of the work they do. Our Dalton drivers are the highest paid in the area. Since last May, we have increased starting wages from $16 to $18 an hour. All drivers have received pay increases of between 5 to 10%.
We are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with ATU 1212 as soon as possible. We have offered to continue negotiations with union leadership every day next week. We strongly encourage the union to join us in finding a resolution that ensures the best possible outcome for our drivers, our students and the community."
President of Atu Local 1212 Lakecha Strickland also responded, and said,
"This is about Unfair Labor Practices and Retaliation. Workers are dedicated to Dalton Public Schools and the children they transport. They have been for many years. Their rights are being violated and they choose to take a stand. The strike will be averted if First Student stops their misconduct."
PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Dalton Public Schools website, Monday, May 15, will be a virtual learning day for students due to a bus strike by drivers with First Student.
Students should log on to Canvas for instruction from their teachers. The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.
A letter from Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Scott states that Dalton needs more bus drivers available to transport their students to and from school safely.
The school system says they will continue to provide regular updates as more information is received regarding the bus driver strike.
