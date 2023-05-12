UPDATE: Dalton Public Schools has released a statement regarding the upcoming bus strike.
A spokesperson with First Student Communications stated,
"First Student has been working to reach a contract agreement with our drivers who serve Dalton Public Schools. Unfortunately, the leadership of ATU 1212 have said they plan to strike on Monday, May 15. We understand that any disruption to student transportation would be a hardship for families and the district, especially with state testing next week.
At First Student, we value our drivers and recognize the critical nature of the work they do. Our Dalton drivers are the highest paid in the area. Since last May, we have increased starting wages from $16 to $18 an hour. All drivers have received pay increases of between 5 to 10%.
We are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with ATU 1212 as soon as possible. We have offered to continue negotiations with union leadership every day next week. We strongly encourage the union to join us in finding a resolution that ensures the best possible outcome for our drivers, our students and the community."
PREVIOUS STORY: According to the Dalton Public Schools website, Monday, May 15, will be a virtual learning day for students due to a bus strike by drivers with First Student.
Students should log on to Canvas for instruction from their teachers. The school district is not involved in the negotiation and therefore has no control over this situation.
A letter from Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Scott states that Dalton needs more bus drivers available to transport their students to and from school safely.
The school system says they will continue to provide regular updates as more information is received regarding the bus driver strike.
For more information, click here.