UPDATE: According to a report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 80-year-old bus driver was attempting to turn left onto Kile Lake Road just as the other vehicle attempted to turn right onto the road.
As the bus turned, the report states the drivers side back tire collided with the other vehicle's front drivers side tire.
The THP report shows that the school bus had 29 students on board. One student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Bradley County school bus #19 was hit from the rear by a passenger car on Spring Place Road around 7:35am Thursday.
At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus, according to the school system.
EMS, Bradley County Sheriff's Office, and Bradley County Administration were dispatched to the scene.
No serious injuries were reported at the time of the crash.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
The students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.