UPDATE: The search for a runaway teen in Cleveland is now over.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office reports 16-year-old Jordan Alford was located Friday just before 10 .p.m.
PREVIOUS: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a runaway teen on Friday.
They say a report was made on August 10th with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office concerning the whereabouts of 16-year-old Jordan Alford.
According to the report, Jordan left her residence in Cleveland, TN, around 7:30 p.m., to go on a walk.
They say Jordan never returned.
She was last seen wearing a maroon shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes. Her most recent hair color before leaving was purple.
It is believed her absence is planned and voluntary. Further, it is believed she is most likely frequenting the Hixon/Hamilton County area.
If anyone has information which can help investigators locate Jordan Alford, contact our dispatch center (423) 728-7311.