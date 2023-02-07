UPDATE: Shaquay Dodd has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.
The Tennessee Criminal Justice Portal showed that Dodd was prohibited from carrying a firearm due to prior convictions for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Attempted Aggravated Robbery.
Dodd is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday Morning, while remaining in Bradley County jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing and we will update you as the story develops.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man wanted for attempted second degree murder has been added to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted List.
Cleveland police say 25-year-old Shaquay Dodd is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man in the 800 block of 6th Street NE during the afternoon hours of August 25.
The victim was taken a to a nearby hospital in a personal vehicle and later flown to Erlanger for further treatment.
Police were able to identify Dodd as the suspect and have been looking for him ever since.
If you have any information that could lead to Dodd’s arrest, please call the Most Wanted Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or the Cleveland Police Department at 423-728-7311.
PREVIOUS STORY: A shooting Thursday afternoon in Cleveland resulted in the victim later being airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital for treatment.
Cleveland police say Douglas C. Bryant, 27, was shot in the 800 6th Street NE about 3:16pm.
Shaquay Dodd, 25, has been identified as the suspect, and is wanted by Cleveland police for Attempted Second Degree Murder.