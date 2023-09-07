A Bradley County Fire-Rescue official is facing a sexual battery charge following an indictment by a grand jury.
A booking report shows Battalion Commander James Clayton Smith, 48, is charged with one count of sexual battery.
According to the indictment, Smith is accused of a having sexual contact with another person in June of 2023 without the alleged victim's consent.
The grand jury returned the indictment against Smith on August 16.
Smith was arrested on Sunday and booked at the Bradley County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Monday morning.
Local 3 News has asked county officials about Smith's status as a Bradley County employee, but we have not heard back at this time.
