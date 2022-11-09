UPDATE: Georgia voters decided that Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger will remain Secretary of State on Tuesday.
Raffensperger faced Democratic State Representative Bee Nguyen and Libertarian candidate Ted Metz.
Raffensperger is known for the call he took from former President Donald Trump to change Georgia's 2020 election results.
Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the state.
She represents District 89 in the state house, which covers portions of the Atlanta area.
Metz built and ran an insurance agency after working for the University of Georgia.
He eventually retired from the insurance industry and became an activist in the state.
