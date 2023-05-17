UPDATE: Boy Scout Road has reopened for traffic and rail traffic has resumed at this time.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says the unknown substance found on railroad tracks in Hixson Wednesday morning has been confirmed as a non-hazardous powder.
Chattanooga firefighters thoroughly sprayed the railroad crossings, roadway, and tracks with water to remove it.
CFD says the powder is believed to have been left behind from a passing rail car.
PREVIOUS STORY: Hazmat crews with the Chattanooga Fire Department have been called to a scene in Hixson to help determine a unknown powder reportedly found on the railroad tracks near Boy Scott Road Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson says Boy Scout Road has been temporarily closed near the railroad tracks in Hixson. As of 12:00 p.m., the roadway is blocked from Echo Glen Drive to Sandswitch Road (at the railroad).
The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passerby came across the tracks just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, spotted the substance and called 911.
Officials have advised Norfolk Southern of the report and the all railroad traffic has been stopped at this time so that hazmat crews can determine the unidentified product.
Marion Environmental are in route to the location to clean up the scene.
CFD says the substance is not believed to be a danger or threat to the public at this time.