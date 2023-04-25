UPDATE: A man who was indicted by a grand jury in a deadly double shooting at Sky Zoo on Lee Highway in May of 2021 is back in custody after having his bond revoked.
According to the police report, 31-year-old Kristijan Mrkonjic is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Eric Grant following an argument over a woman that both men had a relationship with.
The report says a second man, 45-year-old Marking Vaughn, was also shot during the incident.
The report says Mrkonjic left the scene in a gray Dodge Ram, which was later spotted by Hamilton County deputies who attempted a traffic stop but Mrkonjic refused to stop and got away.
The report says both shooting victims were taken to a local hospital where Grant later died from his injuries and Vaughn was treated and released.
The report says Mrkonjic was arrested on June 3, 2021 and taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
A grand jury later charged Mrkonjic with one count of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, and evading arrest.
According to the Hamilton County Criminal Court Clerk, a motion was granted to revoke Mrkonjic’s bond and he was taken back into custody on Monday.
His trial is scheduled to begin on May 23, 2023.
PREVIOUS: Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly triple-shooting on Lee Highway over Memorial Day weekend.
Police say 29-year-old Kristijan Mrkonjic is charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder over a shooting at Sky Zoo on May 29 that killed 32-year-old Eric Grant.
Mrkonjic has been booked at the Silverdale Detention Center.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting outside of Sky Zoo Chattanooga early Saturday morning.
Chattanooga Police have confirmed Eric Grant, who was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot around 2 a.m. succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators learned that there was a verbal argument between several parties when a suspect produced a firearm and began shooting.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip-line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police have confirmed three males were shot this morning on Lee Highway.
One suffers from a life-threatening injury, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on Lee Highway.
It happened around 2:15 Saturday morning.
Dispatchers tell Channel 3 multiple people have been shot.
