UPDATE: A water buffalo with drinking water has been delivered to the city of Summerville this evening.
Residents can access the clean drinking water at City Hall, located in the parking lot across from the Summerville Fire Department on Cox St.
A second water buffalo will be on site later this evening.
Officials ask that anyone interested, bring their own containers.
Chattooga County EMA has shared additional options for safe drinking water:
PREVIOUS STORY: Water could become a critical issue with Summerville and Menlo water customers for up to a week.
City officials say the pumps are off and underwater at the treatment plant in Summerville.
Menlo Mayor Allen Keen says he is coordinating with Summerville on getting water tankers brought into Summerville.
At this time the boil water advisory continues.
Residents should expect water pressure issues as well.