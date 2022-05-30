UPDATE: Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and several other agencies were called to search Watts Bar Lake for a missing swimmer on Monday evening.
TWRA spokesperson Mimi Barnes says crews were called to search the area around 6:30pm after 19-year-old woman got in the water from a boat and did not resurface.
Barnes says the woman's body was eventually found using sonar technology.
The name of the missing woman has not been released.
Barnes says the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Rescue, Meigs County Rescue, Bradley County Dive Team and Hamilton County Dive Team helped with the search.
