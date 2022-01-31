UPDATE: The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the body of a man who's been missing since a fire at a local marina last week has been found.
The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Stephan Dalton's body was found on the boat that caught fire last Thursday at Hale's Bar Marina.
PREVIOUS STORY: Search and rescue crews in Marion County picked up recovery efforts at the Hales Bar Marina.
Forty-five-year-old Stephan Dalton, who owned one of the boats that caught fire Thursday night, hasn't been seen since.
"He was overall a hardworking man," said Robert Dalton, Stephan's son. "There was nothing more that he looked forward to than spending time with his kids.”
Dalton's boat was one of two which went under water in the Tennessee River Thursday night. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews from at least three different agencies returned to the site Monday to try and pull the boat up and find Dalton.
His family says they're confident he was on the boat at the time of the fire. He lived on the 58-foot-long, five-story-tall boat. Dalton said he had just paid it off two weeks ago when it sunk.
“Due to his car being there on scene, and family-friends that I have spoke with, there’s no other place he could have been but on his boat," said Dalton. "As much as we would like for him not to have been on the boat.”
Law enforcement on scene confirmed their suspicions. Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnette said officers have checked every other option for where he could have been.
"Our main concern, if there’s a body there, to remove it," said Burnette, who added that he has never seen a search like this in his 20 years. “Speaking to them, it’s pretty bad down there. It's dark. And so, we’re having a lot of problems.”
So his family is left grasping at any hope that Stephan may turn up alive. But they're already taking the time to remember who he was.
"It’s sad to say, but in his last days, he was an accomplished man," said Dalton.
Crews from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation helped with the search.