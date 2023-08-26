UPDATE: The body recovered from the river near the Jackson/Marshall County line on August 18, 2023 has been identified as 25-year-old Jamari Jajuan Moore of Scottsboro, Alabama.
The manner of death was determined to be Homicide.
The investigation is currently a joint investigation with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Scottsboro Police Department and with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, Jackson County District Attorneys Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone who has any information related to the crime is urged to contact Captain Tim Creel with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 256-574-2610.
PREVIOUS STORY: On Friday, a fisherman discovered a body wrapped in plastic near the Jackson/Marshall County line on County Road 67 just before South Sauty.
Sheriff Rocky Harnen of Jackson County, Ala. has confirmed that a body was found in the river, and they are currently investigating.
This story is developing and we will continue to update you with additional information as it becomes available.