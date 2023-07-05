UPDATE: Officials have released the identity of the man who had been found dead by W Fairmount Road over the weekend.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that Nathan Miles Gannaway was found dead by the roadway Saturday morning.
HCSO said that no more information is available due to the active investigation, but asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the HCSO’s Investigative Services at 423-209-8942. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday afternoon after personnel discovered a body near W Fairmount Road.
Officials said the deceased was found beside the road in the 2100 block of W Fairmount Road close to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
HCSO Criminal Investigations Services are currently on-scene and are conducting a death investigation.
Identify has not been released pending the notification of next of kin, the sheriff's office said.