UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the body found near the boat ramp at Possum Creek in Soddy Daisy.
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body as that of 20-year-old Christian Nehemiah McClure.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway in Soddy Daisy after a body was found on Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman found a body in the water near the boat ramp in Possum Creek.
The HCSO says the body will be transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.
No further details have been released.
