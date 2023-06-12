An attorney representing Blue Light's Bar and Lounge says the court order allows the club to operate normally without losing money.
The order also takes the control out of the Beer Board's hands and allows a judge to decide if the Bar's Beer license should be revoked permanently.
"So the Beer Board, once again, made an arbitrary and capricious decision in an attempt to shut down a legitimate business, doing legitimate business," said Scott Maucere, one of the attorneys representing Blue Light.
He says an appeal filed by the club allows a judge to decide if the Bar's beer license should be revoked.
Until that decision is made, the Bar is allowed to sell beer.
"So that's the judge's job to stand as a gatekeeper and ensure they're. Not being prejudiced against or taken advantage of," said Maucere.
The Bar's license was revoked last week when this fight broke out.
The fight is one of many incidents since Blue Light opened two years ago.
The Board cited Blue Light's Owner, Brian Joyce, for violating a city ordinance because he failed to call the police immediately.
"It was handled as good a situation could be handled," said Brian Joyce, the Blue Light Owner.
In this June 8th appeal by attorney's representation, the owner, Lawyers, claimed Joyce actively assisted in investigations and reported the fight, but he didn't report the incident by phone.
Joyce challenged that claim when he went before the Board.
"There are going to be extenuating circumstances where it's impossible to make an immediate phone call to the police," said Joyce.
Maucere says he hopes the judge will consider the attempts made by his client and will rule fairly.
"It's very clear that my client followed the law that night in question," said Maucere. "I'm hoping the judge follows the law because that is his job."
Blue Light will appear in court for a status hearing on June 20th.
At the time, the judge is expected to rule if the Bar's recent citation violates a settlement reached by the city last year.