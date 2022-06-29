UPDATE: The suspect in the shooting of an Erin, TN police officer is now in custody.
The TBI issued a Blue Alert Tuesday for B.J. Brown in connection with that shooting.
Earlier in the day, the TBI issued another Blue Alert for another man accused of shooting an Hendersonville, TN police officer in a separate incident.
Brown was captured according the Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV, and was wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer.
PREVIOUS STORY: A statewide #TNBLUEAlert has been issued for 32 year-old BJ Brown.
Brown is wanted by the Erin Police Department and the TBI for Attempted First Degree Murder of a law enforcement officer.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.