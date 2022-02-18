UPDATE: You may remember Bentley, the dog that was shot and had to have his right front leg amputated.
McKamey Animal Center reports that our little friend is recovering well, and is adjusting to what they describe as the “tri-paw’d” life.
He's up, walking and busy endearing himself to the staff at McKamey who are caring for him.
Bentley's not yet up for adoption, but his tail-wagging and kisses are expressions of his gratitude for caregivers.
PREVIOUS STORY:McKamey Animal Center is asking for donations after a dog that had been shot was brought in for their care.
McKamey says a Good Samaritan alerted the shelter of the dog, named Bentley, saying he was in the woods with a serious leg injury.
The medical team made the difficult decision to amputate his leg last week and they say now his recovery will be long and expensive.
Now, they are asking for your help.
If you are able to help support Bentley, you can make a donation on the McKamey Animal Center's website.