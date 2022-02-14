UPDATE: The jury has found Benjamin Brown guilty of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in the death of 2-year-old Annie Shell.
BREAKING: Benjamin Brown found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in the death of 2-year-old Annie Shell @Local3News— Mary Francis Hoots (@MaryFrancis_3) February 14, 2022
Benjamin Brown decided to testify last week in his own murder trial. Brown is accused of killing 2-year-old Annie Burkett Shell in 2018.
TRIAL DAY 5: Deliberations are wrapping up in the Benjamin Brown case as trial continues into its fifth day in court.
Closing arguments began Saturday morning.
All eyes were on the witness stand Friday night as Benjamin Brown decided to testify in his own murder trial.
The autopsy says the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest and the manner of the dead was homicide.
Brown told the jury that he never did anything to harm the child.
TRIAL DAY 4: Day four of the Benjamin Brown murder trial is going on at the Hamilton County Courthouse right now.
Benjamin Brown decided to testify in his own murder trial. Brown is accused of killing 2-year-old Annie Burkett Shell in 2018.
The defense called more witnesses to the stand today. A lot of doctors, one in particular is Dr. Michael Baden. He is a forensic pathologist, who has investigated JFK and MLK. He had some disagreements with the interpretation of the findings in the autopsy report.
Jurors heard the defense question Brown about the events that unfolded the day Annie was taken to the hospital while he was watching her.
The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head and chest were the cause in Annie’s death and the manner of death was homicide.
Brown says he never harmed Annie.
Defense: “At any point on August the 9th, 2018, did you ever strike Annie Burkett?
Brown: “No sir.”
Defense: “Did you ever shake her anymore than what you explained to the jury?”
Brown: “No sir, no sir.”
Prosecution: “You never saw a bruise on the front of her face?”
Brown: “No sir.”
Prosecution: “But you saw it after you were alone with her with her after the paramedics arrived, is that correct?”
Brown: “Yes sir.”
Stay with Local 3 News for the latest on this trial.
TRIAL DAY 3: Testimony continues in the murder trial of Benjamin Brown.
The State rested and the defense called their first witness Thursday.
Brown is the man charged with killing 2-year-old Annie Shell in 2018.
His girlfriend, Brandi Giannunzio, who was Annie’s babysitter, is also charged in the incident.
A Soddy Daisy detective discussed phone records and video Thursday that were part of the investigation.
The medical examiner took the stand saying the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest as a result of homicide and showed the jury diagrams to explain his findings.
He believes it was caused by multiple blows as a result of shaking.
The trial continues Friday.
Local 3 News will be there and bring you the latest updates.
TRIAL DAY 1 & 2: Today was the second day of trial in the Benjamin Brown case. Yesterday in court the jury was selected.
Benjamin Brown is on trial for Felony Murder.
He's the boyfriend of the babysitter who was watching 2-year-old Annie Shell
Brown's girlfriend claims that the toddler died from seizures, however doctors say the seizures were caused by blunt force trauma.
Both the girlfriend and Brown are now facing charges.
The grandfather of Annie Shell took the stand today. He also has custody of Annie.
He talked about his relationship with Annie, the mother that is allegedly involved in drug-use, and the father.
The jury was shown Nest video of inside the house.
The defense argued that Annie climbed on the counter and pantry often. They suggested that the height of the counter could have caused blunt force trauma.
The father of the defendant took the stand, as well. He talked about phone conversations he had with Brown .
At the end of the day, Lt. Jake Elrod from the Soddy Daisy Police Dept. took the stand.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Hamilton County family is looking for justice three-and-a-half years after their two-year-old daughter was killed.
Annie Shell died in August 2018 and the babysitter and her boyfriend have been charged in her death.
Annie's parents miss her dearly. Every time the trial or court dates get pushed back, they fear Annie is being forgotten. They are ready to put an end to this case so they can have some sort of relief.
"All of our kids are our world and losing her was devastating," Tiffany Shell, Annie’s mother, told Local 3 News.
Tiffany and David Shell said their worlds were shattered by the death of their two-year-old daughter Annie.
"Sitting there holding her and watching her pass. They said let her pass. That's probably the hardest night we've ever had,” Annie’s father, David Shell, told us.
On August 9, 2018, Annie and her sister were in the care of Brandi Giannunzio. Giannunzio called Mr. Shell to tell him Annie was having a seizure. She was rushed to the hospital where her family met her.
"Her having a seizure just didn't sound right. Just out of the blue having a seizure,” Tiffany and David said.
Annie died less than two weeks later. Doctors say the seizures weren't natural. They were happening because she had blunt force trauma to the head.
In September 2018, a grand jury indicted the babysitter's boyfriend, Benjamin Brown, with Felony Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse. The babysitter, Brandi Giannunzio, was charged with False Reports and Accessory after the Fact.
"I still remember Annie hollering 'daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy!' She didn't want to go, and I don't know if something had been happening before and she was just scared and she just wasn't able to tell me,” David recalled.
The Shells say their daughter's case has been held up in court too long and each day that passes, is another day the people charged in Annie's death are in the streets.
"I can't go in the grocery store anymore because I'm afraid I'll run into her,” Tiffany said. "Mentally, it's tore me down."
David and Tiffany don't feel like there will ever be full closure. Their daughter is gone, and they can't get her back.
A trial is set, and they pray justice is served.
"Really hoping it doesn't get pushed back. We've been in there so many times and it gets getting - something keeps coming up,” David said.
A trial date for Benjamin Brown is set for February 8, 2022. He faces Felony Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse charges.