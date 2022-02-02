UPDATE: The Bachman Tunnel has reopened on Wednesday night, according to 911 dispatch.
A portion was closed earlier in the day because a tractor-trailer got stuck in it on the eastbound side of Highway 41 at the tunnel.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for any updates to this story.
ORIGINAL STORY: Chattanooga Public Works officials say a portion of the Bachman Tunnel is closed on Wednesday night due to a tractor-trailer getting stuck.
It happened around 5:15PM.
Public works officials say eastbound side Highway 41 at the tunnel is closed because a semi got stuck.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Officials say there is no estimated time for when the tunnel will reopen.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.