UPDATE: The National Transportation Safety Board has released the aircraft accident/incident report following a crash involving an Erlanger Life Force helicopter in March.
The report states there was no mechanical malfunction or failure.
The pilot explained "The aircraft was completely functional and operating without issue. There were no outstanding maintenance gripes, no open MAFs (maintenance action forms), and this incident was not caused by structural or component failure."
The aircraft is said to have received major damage to the main and tail rotor system, landing gear, and fuselage.
An emergency evacuation of the aircraft was performed through the cockpit door and cabin window space. First responders are said to have removed the right side aircraft cabin door.
PREVIOUS STORY: Erlanger Life Force announced Tuesday that they would begin returning crew members to service following a helicopter crash in North Carolina.
"In accordance with our safety culture, the stand-down allowed time to process the event, review and perform safety checks, and ensure we are well-prepared to return to service," a release said.
"We deeply appreciate the support and patience of our partners, colleagues, and community through this difficult time. Special thanks to Air Evac 44, Air Life 14, UT LIFESTAR, and Vanderbilt LIFE FLIGHT for the service they provided our community during our stand-down. Our team is looking forward to getting back to and serving our communities."
Jim Coleman, Erlanger President & CEO issued a statement saying,
“Yesterday evening around 7 p.m., LIFE FORCE 6 crashed in Macon County, NC, while transporting a patient. Thankfully, all four individuals on board, including the patient, are alive. One crew member was evaluated and released from a local hospital. The others on board were admitted to Mission Health, a North Carolina HCA hospital, and are in stable condition. I appreciate the compassion shown by these two hospitals as they cared for our crew and patient while keeping our team informed.”
A medical transport helicopter crashed in North Carolina, but fortunately, the patient and all three crew members survived.
The incident occurred on Thursday around 7 p.m. after the helicopter declared an emergency en route to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
The helicopter was transporting a patient from a medical facility in Murphy when it crashed in Macon County.
Although the three crew members suffered minor to moderate injuries and were transported to Mission Hospital, the patient was taken to Angel Medical Center for evaluation.
The LIFE FORCE program, operated by Erlanger Health System, confirmed that the crashed helicopter was LIFE FORCE 6, which had a base radius of 150 miles (241 kilometers) out of Cherokee County, North Carolina.
The program had not experienced a crash in its 34-year history.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash by examining the wreckage.
