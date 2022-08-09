UPDATE: It's been four months since a man was found dead in Soddy-Daisy and Local 3 News just received his autopsy report on Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Christian McClure was found dead in Possum Creek Lake on April 26, just before 5:00pm.
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office who has ruled his death a drowning.
His parents reached out to us a couple of months ago asking for answers concerning his death.
The manner of death remains undetermined and the sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the body found near the boat ramp at Possum Creek in Soddy Daisy.
The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body as that of 20-year-old Christian Nehemiah McClure.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY: A death investigation is underway in Soddy Daisy after a body was found on Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman found a body in the water near the boat ramp in Possum Creek.
The HCSO says the body will be transferred to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause of death.
No further details have been released.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.