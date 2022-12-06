CFD DOG

UPDATE: A search and rescue effort off Workman Road Tuesday night has ended, with a handful of dogs now in safety. 

Chattanooga Fire Department Public Information Officer, Lindsey Rogers told Local 3 News one dog was rescued from the water and several more were secured from the area. 

According to authorities, no people were found.

Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Several agencies are on the scene of a possible search and rescue Tuesday night as first responders attempt to find several people in a flooded woodland area.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, officials are searching for multiple unhoused people off of Workman Road.

Also on the scene are Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue, Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services (STARS), Chattanooga Police Department, and Hamilton County EMS.

Authorities said multiple dogs have been secured.

