UPDATE: A search and rescue effort off Workman Road Tuesday night has ended, with a handful of dogs now in safety.
Chattanooga Fire Department Public Information Officer, Lindsey Rogers told Local 3 News one dog was rescued from the water and several more were secured from the area.
According to authorities, no people were found.
PREVIOUS STORY: Several agencies are on the scene of a possible search and rescue Tuesday night as first responders attempt to find several people in a flooded woodland area.
According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, officials are searching for multiple unhoused people off of Workman Road.
Also on the scene are Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue, Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services (STARS), Chattanooga Police Department, and Hamilton County EMS.
Authorities said multiple dogs have been secured.
