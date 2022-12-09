UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal stabbing Wednesday told the victim's son "the devil made me do it" during the incident, an arrest report has revealed.
Thirty-eight-year-old Sean Little was arrested after fatally stabbing Sara Ferguson at a home on the 7800 block of Safari Drive.
According to the affidavit, one of Ferguson's sons met deputies in the front yard when they arrived and told them he had seen Little on top of her with a knife. He told deputies he yelled at Little, who began chasing him and said "the devil made me do it."
The son told officials he and his 3-year-old brother were able to escape from the attacker together while the 7-year-old brother ran out the back door.
Ferguson was found dead upstairs with stab wounds to the face, chest, and back.
Little was located in a wooded area behind the home after a search.
He faces charges of criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated assault.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Just before 5:00 pm Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive for the report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, a suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the residence into the woods to evade law enforcement. A search by law enforcement personnel was immediately initiated and the following HCSO personnel and resources were rapidly deployed to locate the suspect:
- UAS (Drone) Unit
- SWAT
- K-9 Unit
- Patrol Services
- Investigative Services
Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene.
After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel.
The suspect, Sean Little, has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with Criminal Homicide.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending the notification of next-of-kin.
This incident remains an active investigation by HCSO Investigative Services and at this time, no further information is available.
PREVIOUS STORY: The HCSO has blocked a portion of East Brainerd this evening while deputies remain active on the scene of a critical incident near Safari Drive.
The department confirms a suspect involved in the incident has been brought into custody and there is no danger or threat to the public at this time.
The public is asked to avoid this area and travel on alternate routes until further notice.
Local 3 News has a crew on the scene of the story with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department to keep you up to date as this story develops.