UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Southside area on July 24.
According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Mafia Marshall was driving the vehicle from which shots were fired that killed a 17-year-old male in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue.
The report says the shooting suspect is 15-years old.
Marshall was arrested on August 7. He is charged with first degree murder, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during a felony.
It's unclear if the accused shooter is in custody.
Marshall is being held in the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
He is scheduled to appear in court on August 17.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Southside area on Monday night.
It happened shortly before 9:00pm in the 200 block of Water Street. Chattanooga police later corrected the location to the 3700 block of Highland Avenue.
Police say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed.
Police say they were told a suspicious vehicle was moving through the area and opened fire.
Police say officers performed "life-saving measures" on the teen but his injuries were too severe.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
