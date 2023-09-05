UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism and arson incident at the Chattanooga Masonic Center on Labor Day.
A Chattanooga Fire Department spokesperson says 29-year-old Kadum Harwood is charged with arson, vandalism, burglary, and reckless endangerment.
Harwood was arrested Monday evening in Catoosa County and will be extradited to Hamilton County to face charges.
PREVIOUS STORY: An investigation is underway following an incident of arson and vandalism at the Chattanooga Masonic Center on Monday morning.
It happened at the center in the 500 block of w. 21st Street shortly after 2:00am.
CFD officials say firefighters arrived at the location to find flames coming from the front of the building that was quickly extinguished.
"They were on the spot immediately," said Grand Lodge of Tennessee Grand Master, Jim Arnhart.
Firefighters also found a second fire was started inside the building but was extinguished by the sprinkler system.
CFD officials say along with fire and water damage, there was also damage to the building as a result of vandalism.
"It was sad. It was unfortunate, however, it will not deter our ability and our effort so serve the community and to serve those in need," said Arnhart.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
