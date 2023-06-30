UPDATE: Early Friday morning, police in Fort Oglethorpe responded to a report of an armed robbery.
The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department told Local 3 News that a knife was used against a person in the area of Cloud Springs and Scruggs Road. The victim was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Fort Oglethorpe Police Department Chief Keith Sewell later shared photos of a person and truck that may be connected to the incident. They are asking for the public's assistance to identify the person.
Police officers and detectives are at that location and are working a Crime Scene that includes both fuel stations at that location.