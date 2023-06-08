UPDATE: The American Red Cross experienced a concerning shortfall in blood and platelet donations last month.
The public can help ensure a strong blood supply this summer by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead.
WOW. 42 days. That means the blood someone donates today must be used before summer's even over. Blood donors are needed today – and every day – to keep the supply ready for routine care & patient emergencies. Please help restock the shelves – book now: https://t.co/WhO1kocIDN pic.twitter.com/l5qFsHxJDz— American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) June 8, 2023
As a thank-you, all who come to give in June will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice, and be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
PREVIOUS STORY: According to Blood Assurance, the local blood supply is in critical need of replenishment.
The nonprofit had less than a two-day supply of most blood types on its shelves. Blood Assurance calls on those with O-positive, O-negative, A-positive, A-negative, and B-negative blood to schedule an appointment immediately.
Blood Assurance officials said the timing could not be worse due to schools letting out for summer break.
Blood Assurance hosts multiple blood drives weekly at high schools, colleges, and universities during the school year.
“We lose about 15% of our donor base in the summer because classrooms are empty,” said Dr. Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance. “With our current inventory dwindling, if a major trauma event were to occur, that supply could be completely wiped out unless we get donors now.”
Blood Assurance is giving away a United We Give, Memorial Day-themed t-shirt to all individuals who give the gift of life at a mobile blood drive or donation center.
Donors can schedule an appointment here, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health.
Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal rich in iron before donating.