UPDATE: AMBER Alert canceled after missing Trousdale County girl found safe; father in custody

An AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old from Trousdale County has been canceled after she was found safe early Sunday morning.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 5-month-old Avah Richmond at 7 a.m.
Minutes later, around 7:30 a.m., officials reported that Avah was found safe in Trousdale County.
The TBI had reported that 5-month-old Avah Richmond was last seen on Saturday in Hartsville and was believed to be with 42-year-old Ryan Allen Richmond.
Avah was found safe in Trousdale County and Ryan Allan Richmond was was taken into custody without incident.
Avah is 24” long, 15 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen yesterday in Hartsville.
If you have seen Avah, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Trousdale Co. SO at 615-374-3994.
It remains unknown what charges Ryan Richmond is facing at this time. Officials say an investigation remains underway into the entire incident.
No other information was immediately released.