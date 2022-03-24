UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says that no suspicious package has been located at Central High School.
They have given the 'all clear' and all activities have resumed to normal, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office's Matt Lea.
PREVIOUS STORY: A report of a suspicious package Thursday afternoon forced school administrators to evacuate Central High School.
Students and staff were moved to the nearby stadium.
Bus-riding students will be picked up at Brown Middle School, and car riders will be released 30 minutes late.
Teams from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the school system and working to make sue students are released to their parents/guardians.