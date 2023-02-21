UPDATE: Liu Huerta's brother, Itzhui, has also been charged with first-degree murder in the death of two-year-old Alayna Butts.
According to arrest records, Itzhui has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearm use during a felony.
Alayna Butts passed away in the hospital on February 17.
PREVIOUS: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested Liu Huerta Wednesday night, according to a Facebook post.
Huerta is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm during a dangerous felony, MCSO said.
He is currently being held at Monroe County Justice Center.
PREVIOUS: One person is dead and four were injured (including a minor) after a shooting in the Sweetwater area of Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon.
Sweetwater Police Department responded to a residence on Hawkins Road on a reported shooting with multiple victims.
Officers began rendering aid upon arrival and secured the scene until the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived.
A gunshot victim arrived at Sweetwater Hospital via personal vehicle to be treated while the incident was ongoing, and hospital staff placed a lockdown throughout the building due to no suspects being in custody when the victim arrived.
There has been no threat to Sweetwater Hospital, and the lockdown has been lifted due to the victim being transferred to another hospital.
Madisonville PD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect that remains at large.
The person of interest is Liu Gabriel Huerta, a 26yo Hispanic Male that drives a 2014 Nissan Altima (Tag#: BCC6220).
If you have any information regarding the location of Liu or the vehicle of interest, police ask that you contact the Monroe County Dispatch Center Non-Emergency number at 423-442-4357.
Police urge the public not to attempt approaching this person as he is considered armed and dangerous.