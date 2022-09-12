UPDATE:
A shooting this afternoon has shut down a portion of Gunbarrel Rd near Erlanger East. Police say it is an active scene with road closures and asks that the public avoids the area while officers and investigators work.
Just after 5:30 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to multiple parties shot.
Police were first notified by a local hospital of a 23-year-old male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, police secured the original location of the crime scene.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. No other victims have been located at this time.
Chattanooga police say the investigation is ongoing.
It is an active scene with road closures and CPD requests the public stays clear while officers and investigators work.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Chattanooga police have shut down the 1700 block of Gunbarrel Rd near Erlanger East this afternoon.
Northbound lanes are BLOCKED at Ziegler Rd.
Southbound lanes are BLOCKED at Crane Rd.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time and find alternate routes.