UPDATE: The abandoned dog found by a good samaritan on Highway 153 has died, McKamey Animal Center (MAC) shared Sunday.
According to MAC, Asha, who was named by staff members, died days after she was discovered suffering from dehydration and several wounds near the dam at Highway 153.
MAC officials said she spent the remainder of her life in the care of a loving staff and community.
Law enforcement and officials with MAC said they are still actively investigating, and cruelty and neglect charges will eventually be enforced.
Donations made to the organization in honor of Asha will be used to help animals in the future that come to the facility in need of life-saving medical care.
Donations can be made online by clicking here: bit.ly/MACDonateNow, over the phone by calling 423-305-7141, by mail or in person at the Center.
If you have any tips or information regarding Asha, or any animal cruelty case, you are encouraged to call our Animal Protection Team directly at (423) 305-6500x1.
PREVIOUS STORY: McKamey Animal Center (MAC) officials and Chattanooga police are working together to find the person responsible for abandoning a neglected dog on Highway 153 on Thursday.
MAC officials say Animal Protection Officers were called to Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam by a good samaritan who was safeguarding a dog in severe distress.
MAC is calling her Asha and say she is dangerously emaciated and dehydrated. MAC officials say not only does she suffer from severe mange, she has numerous open and semi healed wounds all over her frail body.
MAC officials say clinic staff are doing everything they can to keep her comfortable right now while tending to her medical needs and the next 72 hours are going to be the most critical.
In the meantime, the Animal Protection Team is working with CPD to identify who is responsible for Asha’s condition and abandonment.
