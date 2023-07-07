UPDATE: Local 3 News has obtained the 911 calls from July 4 when a five-year-old child fell off a water slide at Lake Winnepesaukah.
In the audio, the park's security manager asked for an ambulance and described the boys injuries.
PREVIOUS STORY: A five-year-old boy fell 15 to 20 feet off a water slide at Lake Winnepesaukah on Tuesday.
The state of Georgia is investigating.
If the family of the five-year-old boy files a lawsuit against Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park and wins it, Personal Injury Attorney C. Mark Warren said the payout depends on the severity of the injuries and medical costs.
Warren explained that if the family finds that the child did not meet the height requirement for the water slide, they may have a valid claim.
“There is a reason you have a height requirement and a five-year-old child. The height requirement is 42 inches, that is probably by state law that you have to be a certain height to get on some rides. It's up to the employee of the amusement park to make sure that child is tall enough to ride the ride,” Warren said.
Warren said if the injury was due to an employee mistake, the water slide would probably not be shut down.
“If it was a designed flaw, you would see a lot more injuries happening expect just one out of a season. If it is just a one-time affair, they should make sure their employees are properly trained and tell someone who is too small or too young to come back next year,” Warren said.
If an employee is at fault, Warren said the employee could be disciplined or even fired.
“If the child was engaged in horseplay or not following direction, or was told not to get on the ride and got on the ride anyway, of course they would have a defense for that,” Warren said.
Lake Winnie Management responded on Thursday to the incident with a statement.
"On July 4, a child at our water park riding in a double tube sustained an injury. All safety guidelines were observed at the time an adult and the child entered the tube. The child was treated at the park and transported to Children’s Hospital.
The State of Georgia today reinspected the Twist-N-Shout water ride in operation, including the rider tubes, the ride foundation, and signage and reopened it. Lake Winnepesaukah is a family amusement park that prides itself on a safe, welcome atmosphere."