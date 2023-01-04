Pedestrian hit and killed on I-75

UPDATE: A 73-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on the interstate Tuesday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

According to a preliminary report, Robert Willingham was allegedly walking in the passing lane on I-75 North when he was hit by the vehicle just after 7:00. 

The report said it happened near mile marker 37. 

The driver is not facing charges at this time. 

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

It happened on I-75 northbound near mile marker 29.5., which is about half-way between the Paul Huff Parkway and Charleston exits in the northbound lanes.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision and the Tennessee Department of Transportation reports that one lane remains closed at this time.

Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.