UPDATE: A serious crash in Soddy-Daisy claimed the life of a 62-year-old man Friday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed.
According to a preliminary report of the accident released on Monday, Robert A. Baxter died in the two-vehicle collision on Highway 27. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. near Thrasher Pike.
The report says Baxter "lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons" while driving south, causing him to cross the median and strike a pickup truck traveling north.
THP said the Baxter was not wearing a seat belt.
The man in the pickup truck was not injured, officials said.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a serious traffic accident that closed a part of Highway 27 near Thrasher Pike in Soddy-Daisy late Friday night.
According to the Soddy-Daisy Police Department, the northbound lanes past Thrasher Pike are closed.
All northbound traffic is being rerouted onto Thrasher Pike. The THP asks that motorists find alternate routes at this time.
