UPDATE: The Dade County Sheriff's Office arrested 60-year-old Catherine Turner on Wednesday following an incident on Tuesday where a gun was found on Tuesday at Dade County High School.
Dade County Investigators took Turner into custody at the High School without incident at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Dade County Sheriff's Office High School SRO was notified the morning March 8th, 2022 that a teacher found a firearm.
The firearm was located inside a classroom and unloaded, but had 10 rounds of ammunition inside the gun case.
The SRO immediately took possession of the firearm, a search was conducted, and no additional weapons were found.
Dade County Sheriff’s Office immediately and aggressively began investigating this case, as Sheriff Cross takes all incidents like this very seriously.
Throughout the investigation, Dade County Investigators identified a suspect and made an arrest on March 9th, 2022 at approximately 10:00am.
Nothing found during the investigation indicated that there was ever a threat to any Dade County Student or Employee.
Ms. Turner is currently being housed at the Dade County Jail, awaiting a bond to be set by a judge.
This investigation is still active, and no further details will be released at this time.
As always, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
PREVIOUS STORY:
A teacher at Dade County High School found an unloaded handgun Tuesday at the school.
A statement from Superintendent Josh Ingle explained that an "unusual box" was found under a shelf in a classroom.
The box contained an unloaded gun, which was immediately taken by a Dade County Sheriff’s Officer.
The teacher immediately notified the DCHS Administration and Law Enforcement.
No additional weapons or ammunition was found in a search of the classroom.
Ingle said that all students are safe and there were no additional disruptions.
The investigation is ongoing.