UPDATE: TBI spokesman Josh DeVine says that special agents from the TBI will continue to investigate the deaths of six people found fatally shot at a home overnight in the 200 block of Pine Street in Sequatchie.
As Marion County deputies and Jasper police officers responded to a report of shooting just before 9:00pm Thursday night, the found that the home had been set on fire.
Once the blaze was extinguished, officers found the remains of three adults and three children inside the home.
A seventh person, who was also shot, has been hospitalized.
The TBI believes that the person who was responsible for the deaths is among the deceased. There's no immediate concern for public safety, DeVine said.
Autopsies on the six victims will be performed in Nashville.
“The scene has been turned over to the TBI; the district attorney’s office is on the scene. It’s still an active investigation,” he told Local 3 News.
There is no threat to the public.
"We've accounted for everybody," Burnett said. "There is no threat out in the community."
