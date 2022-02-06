Just after 10 a.m. this morning, Chattanooga police responded to a report of a disorder at 2727 Rossville Blvd.
Upon arrival, Officers learned that the store clerk at this location had been involved in a dispute with a shoplifting suspect.
During the incident the suspect threw a drink at her and then left the store.
Officers located the suspect walking East on I-24 (shoulder) and attempted to detain him.
The suspect became combative and engaged in a physical altercation with the Officer, attempting to shove him down the embankment.
At some point the suspect was able to knock the Officer to the ground and make his way to the driver's side of the patrol vehicle.
As the Officer was attempting to gain control once again, the suspect was able to enter the patrol vehicle and place the car in drive.
The Officer fired his weapon at the suspect in an attempt to stop him - just moments before the suspect fled the scene in the marked police cruiser.
CPD Officers immediately broadcast the direction of travel of the vehicle and dispatch notified surrounding agencies of the incident.
Georgia State Patrol located the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The suspect refused to stop and led them on a vehicle pursuit into Catoosa County, GA where he was ultimately apprehended.
41-year-old Christopher Parker, faces a litany of charges in Chattanooga and Georgia. He is currently in custody at the Catoosa County Jail.
The Officer will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with Department policy.
The case remains active and an investigation is ongoing. The suspect's charges will be added at a later time.
The suspect was not hit by gunfire nor was the Officer injured.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.