UPDATE: Maren Morris, Nathaniel Rateliff and Trombone Shorty are the newly-announced headliners for the 2023 edition of Riverbend.
The 40th anniversary of the waterfront music event also includes acts such as Big Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Mavis Staples, Strung Like A Horse and The Afternooners.
Wristbands are now on sale at the Riverbend website.
PREVIOUS STORY: Friends of the Festival is planning to announce the lineup for the 40th anniversary of Riverbend on Friday.
The festival is scheduled to take place in June.
According to a press release, the announcement will happen at 10:00am on Friday.
The release says, "The 40th anniversary of Chattanooga’s original music festival is one that has something for every type of musical taste. You won’t believe who is coming to Chattanooga in June (No. Really. You won’t believe it.).”
