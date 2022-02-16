UPDATE: 31-year-old Jimmy Lebron Hill Jr. was taken into custody Thursday morning by fire investigators and the Chattanooga Police Department.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says information from the community helped in the quick apprehension of the arson suspect in Chattanooga.
Hill is now charged with aggravated arson stemming from an intentionally set apartment fire that endangered the lives of other people at the complex.
Residents were alerted to the sound of smoke alarms going off at their apartments on Grove Street Wednesday and they quickly notified 911.
Some neighbors even tried to help put the fire out with fire extinguishers.
It happened at 10:46 AM at the Golden Gateway Apartments at 1110 Grove Street.
First responding CFD companies found smoke and fire coming out of the window of one of the second floor apartments. They attacked the fire and had it knocked down in 15 minutes, keeping the flames from spreading.
All residents had safely evacuated the entire apartment building and a search of the structure confirmed that it was all clear. There were no injuries.
There was damage to two apartments, including the unit where the fire occurred and water damage to the unit below it.
CFD investigators developed Hill as the suspect in the case and they turned to the public for assistance in locating him.
In a short timeframe, critical details were received that allowed authorities to track him down. Hill was brought in for questioning about the incident and then transported to jail.
“We greatly appreciate the relationship we have with the community and the assistance they were able to provide us in this case, leading to this major development with an arrest,” said Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Chattanooga Fire Department is asking for your help finding 31-year-old Jimmy Lebron Hill Jr., who is wanted in connection to a fire at a local apartment complex on Wednesday.
Hill is wanted for aggravated arson because fire officials say he intentionally started a fire at Golden Gateway Apartments on Grove Street around 10:45 a.m.
When crews arrived at the apartment complex, they found smoke and fire coming out of the second floor window.
The entire building was evacuated and the fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
If you know where Hill is, please call 911.
