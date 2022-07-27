UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol says that troopers from Post 5 Dalton responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 75 South near mile marker 348, in Catoosa County.
A silver Toyota 4Runner was traveling south when the vehicle blew a tire.
The 16-year-old driver lost control of the 4Runner and left the roadway, where it overturned ejecting two passengers.
One passenger was transported by life flight to a hospital in Tennessee and the remaining passengers and driver were transported to a hospital in Tennessee by EMS.
All occupants in the vehicle are listed in stable condition, according to the GSP.
PREVIOUS STORY: Three children were transported to the hospital following a crash on I-75 near Ringgold Tuesday morning.
Catoosa County Spokesperson John Pless says two of the children were taken by ground ambulance and one by helicopter.
Conditions of the children are unknown.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Stay with Local 3 as this story continues to develop.